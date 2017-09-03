TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Somizi tries his hand as OPW host

03 September 2017 - 14:00 By TshisaLIVE
Somizi is ready to rock OPW.
Somizi is ready to rock OPW.
Image: Somizi via Instagram

After Thembisa Mdoda confirmed to TshisaLIVE that she had resigned as host of Our Perfect Wedding, Mzansi Magic is on the hunt for a new presenter with a nationwide search.

Somizi, who was recently in LA to host the MTV VMA's red carpet, thinks that he could be up for the job.

And he took it up a notch, sommer submitting his audition tape from Hollywood. As you do.

Check out his audition. (P.S We think he'd be great)

Most read

  1. Buhle Mkhize strips down for exotic vaycay TshisaLIVE
  2. Zim actress Anne Nhira addresses Zodwa 'event ban' backlash TshisaLIVE
  3. Khaya Mthethwa joins Metro FM TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES: Here's what South Africans would have done with R14-million TshisaLIVE
  5. It went down in the DMs! Here's how Somizi found love again TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Hit and run suspect nabbed in Durban
Stranger Things | Season 2 Comic Con "Thriller" Trailer [HD] | Netflix
X