WATCH: Somizi tries his hand as OPW host

After Thembisa Mdoda confirmed to TshisaLIVE that she had resigned as host of Our Perfect Wedding, Mzansi Magic is on the hunt for a new presenter with a nationwide search.

Somizi, who was recently in LA to host the MTV VMA's red carpet, thinks that he could be up for the job.

And he took it up a notch, sommer submitting his audition tape from Hollywood. As you do.

Check out his audition. (P.S We think he'd be great)