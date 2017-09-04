IN MEMES: Twitter in stitches over OPW's 'Cassper Nyovest' groom
Twitter went through a rollercoaster of emotions last night as they witnessed the beautiful union of Thulisile and Lazarus Mhlongo on OPW, a hilarious comparison to rapper Cassper Nyovest and mourned Thembisa Mdoda's exit from the show.
The couple's wedding went off smoothly and Twitter was happy to see the support from the couple's family and friends. The couple's sign off at the end was one of the cutest views had witnessed.
When Thembisa asked if it was their perfect wedding, they said in unison, "this was our perfect perfect perfect mwah wedding".
However, one of the funniest moments of the episode was when Lazarus reflected on his "player" days and the attention he got from the ladies, comparing himself to Cassper.
It was all too much for Twitter users who flooded the social media site with a string of memes.
This Dude !! 😩😂😂😂#OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/2248w6dUb5— TyReSe ⚡ (@TyreseSiphiwe) September 3, 2017
So this groom was cassper nyovest mmm ra go bona nyovest,Abuti fill up Mzansi Magic #opwmzansi pic.twitter.com/46GhqFbVvH— LOT (@YOUNG_LOT) September 3, 2017
For a moment there I thought the groom was gona sing Casper s Doc Shebeleza #opwmzansi pic.twitter.com/65C3ibmR8H— #BrokenVows (@ErickThemba) September 3, 2017
Dude says he was like Cassper Nyovest #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/NfkAKDngDH— Lyanna Mormont (@luciaralepobe) September 3, 2017
This wedding had no glitches or wateva. #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/ShQ0YV9fgS— tshepiso bridgette (@tshepi_bri) September 3, 2017
yebo this was our perfect mxwaaa wedding😂😂 #opwmzansi pic.twitter.com/uCZ6UQBJiS— ROBERTO🔥BAGGIO⚡️⚡️ (@Max_FlexSA) September 3, 2017
When people unite, such fires are produced. Everyone who supported this wedding💃🙌y'all define loyalty.— A (@AngaNizo) September 3, 2017
Yayaz ileyvelz🔥#OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/4avTMUXD18
#OurPerfectWedding finally a wedding in Nelspruit looks hella nice too pic.twitter.com/5Dnd3vgQwc— Lumpka Kevin 📿 (@kevstar55) September 3, 2017
Hini sis' @tembisa we'll miss you. Thank you for the times you've shared with us on #opwmzansi Wishing you all of the best 😊 pic.twitter.com/lLpvTCPvjz— Fakade (@NjUhuruMapapu) September 3, 2017
I'm going to miss Thembisa so much. #OurPerfectWedding #opwmzansi pic.twitter.com/5MeClKqpkR— RaisedInAfrica (@paballo_patsa) September 3, 2017
