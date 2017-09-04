IN MEMES: Twitter in stitches over OPW's 'Cassper Nyovest' groom

Twitter went through a rollercoaster of emotions last night as they witnessed the beautiful union of Thulisile and Lazarus Mhlongo on OPW, a hilarious comparison to rapper Cassper Nyovest and mourned Thembisa Mdoda's exit from the show.

The couple's wedding went off smoothly and Twitter was happy to see the support from the couple's family and friends. The couple's sign off at the end was one of the cutest views had witnessed.

When Thembisa asked if it was their perfect wedding, they said in unison, "this was our perfect perfect perfect mwah wedding".

However, one of the funniest moments of the episode was when Lazarus reflected on his "player" days and the attention he got from the ladies, comparing himself to Cassper.

It was all too much for Twitter users who flooded the social media site with a string of memes.