TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES: Twitter in stitches over OPW's 'Cassper Nyovest' groom

04 September 2017 - 10:23 By TshisaLIVE
Thulisile and Lazarus Mhlongo had their perfect wedding.
Thulisile and Lazarus Mhlongo had their perfect wedding.
Image: Via Mzansi Magic Twitter

Twitter went through a rollercoaster of emotions last night as they witnessed the beautiful union of Thulisile and Lazarus Mhlongo on OPW,  a hilarious comparison to rapper Cassper Nyovest and mourned Thembisa Mdoda's exit from the show.

The couple's wedding went off smoothly and Twitter was happy to see the support from the couple's family and friends. The couple's sign off at the end was one of the cutest views had witnessed. 

When Thembisa asked if it was their perfect wedding, they said in unison, "this was our perfect perfect perfect mwah wedding".

However, one of the funniest moments of the episode was when Lazarus reflected on his "player" days and the attention he got from the ladies, comparing himself to Cassper. 

It was all too much for Twitter users who flooded the social media site with a string of memes. 

IN MEMES: Could 'show stopper' Thapelo win Idols SA?

Could Idols SA have an early front runner?
TshisaLIVE
1 hour ago

Actress Fulu Mugovhani spars with traditional stereotypes in boxing role

Former Scandal! actress Fulu Mugovhani is challenging traditional stereotypes with her role as a no-nonsense musangwe boxer on Mzansi Magic's drama ...
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

Young DJ to share the stage with Black Coffee in Ibiza

Three months after starting a residency at one of the biggest clubs on the party island of Ibiza, Spain, DJ Black Coffee is set to take a local DJ ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Lebo M warns of SA's 'obsession' with blessers

Lebohang 'Lebo M' Morake believes that South Africa needs to undergo "national therapy" to address its obsession with "blesser" culture.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Musa Mthombeni blesses himself with fancy Mercedes-Benz

Former Yo-TV presenter turned doctor, Musa Mthombeni, is clearly winning at life and recently bought himself a fancy Mercedes-Benz. An ecstatic Musa ...
TshisaLIVE
19 hours ago

WATCH: Somizi tries his hand as OPW host

After Thembisa Mdoda confirmed to TshisaLIVE that she had resigned as host of Our Perfect Wedding, Mzansi Magic is on the hunt for a new presenter ...
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. Buhle Mkhize strips down for exotic vaycay TshisaLIVE
  2. Stop what you're doing! Serena Williams has given birth TshisaLIVE
  3. Nhlanhla Nciza threw her son the most EPIC sweet 16 TshisaLIVE
  4. Somizi puts New York book launch on hold TshisaLIVE
  5. Zim actress Anne Nhira addresses Zodwa 'event ban' backlash TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

South Korea holds drill in response to North's nuclear test
North Korea confirms sixth nuclear test
X