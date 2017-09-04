Kelly Khumalo goes topless in saucy shoot
Kelly Khumalo left little to the imagination recently when she took part in a racy topless photoshoot.
Kelly has never been scared to get people talking and once again heated up social media with a series of pictures from the shoot, including one of her covering her exposed breasts as she stared into the distance.
Just as fans were getting over the heat of that picture, Kelly returned to Instagram to post another snap, this time of herself wearing a see-through lingerie corset top and served a whole lot of sauce.
Kelly is no stranger to embracing her sensuality and often shares pictures of her smoking-hot figure on social media.
The latest snaps come just days after the star had a spontaneous moment and decided to get a new tattoo of a cross on her wrist.
Yaaasss guurl!
