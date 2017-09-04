TshisaLIVE

Kelly Khumalo goes topless in saucy shoot

04 September 2017
Kelly Khumalo brought the sauce with some steamy snaps.
Kelly Khumalo brought the sauce with some steamy snaps.
Image: Via Kelly's Instagram

Kelly Khumalo left little to the imagination recently when she took part in a racy topless photoshoot.

Kelly has never been scared to get people talking and once again heated up social media with a series of pictures from the shoot, including one of her covering her exposed breasts as she stared into the distance.

LUMINANCE #TsotetstiKL

A post shared by Kelly Khumalo (@kellykhumaloza) on

Just as fans were getting over the heat of that picture, Kelly returned to Instagram to post another snap, this time of herself wearing a see-through lingerie corset top and served a whole lot of sauce. 

LUMINANCE by @tsotetsikl

A post shared by Kelly Khumalo (@kellykhumaloza) on

Kelly is no stranger to embracing her sensuality and often shares pictures of her smoking-hot figure on social media.  

The latest snaps come just days after the star had a spontaneous moment and decided to get a new tattoo of a cross on her wrist.

Yaaasss guurl! 

