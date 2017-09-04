TshisaLIVE

Mzwandile Ngubeni and Nolwazi Shange to welcome a baby

04 September 2017 - 14:36 By TshisaLIVE
Mzwandile Ngubeni and Nolwazi Shange's brood is growing.
Mzwandile Ngubeni and Nolwazi Shange's brood is growing.
Image: Via Instagram

Celebrity couple Mzwandile Ngubeni and Nolwazi Shange have revealed  they are set to welcome a bundle of joy. 

Nolwazi broke the news on social media by sharing a picture of her ultrasound. The couple are expected to welcome their son into the world in November. 

It's official. #BabyNtsika

A post shared by Nolwazi Shange (@nolwazingubeni) on

Speaking to Sowetan the couple said they were both ecstatic about becoming first time parents. 

"We are happy and feeling blessed. It all happens at the right time because we got married last year. We feel that it happened in God's time since we were not even trying to have a baby. But we welcome the blessing with both hands," Mzwandile said. 

Their unborn baby has been named Ntsika by Nolwazi's mom because they believe he will be a pillar of strength to the family. 

Lady Zamar slams Idols 'lip sync' claims

Lady Zamar has lambasted claims that she faked her way through a live performance on reality singing competition,  Idols SA on Sunday night, accusing ...
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

Tholukuthi, Zodwa Wabantu does not have a R4.5-million house

Entertainer Zodwa Wabantu has shut down reports that she bought a R4.5-million mansion in Durban after making tons of cash from her pantyless dancing.
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Thuli Phongolo's love for music opens new doors for her

Despite being thrown in the deep end during the early days of her music career, Thuli Phongolo's passion kept her focused and determined to make it ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Ma-E robbed of R180k worth of goods in house burglary

Popular rapper Ma-E has been left fuming after thieves broke into his home in a fancy estate in Johannesburg, making off with jewellery and goods ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Pearl Thusi and Sizwe Dhlomo go head-to-head in twar

Pearl Thusi and Sizwe Dhlomo got into a spicy exchange of words on Twitter after a tweet about the 100 Most Influential Young Africans was ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. Buhle Mkhize strips down for exotic vaycay TshisaLIVE
  2. Musa Mthombeni blesses himself with fancy Mercedes-Benz TshisaLIVE
  3. Somizi puts New York book launch on hold TshisaLIVE
  4. It went down in the DMs! Here's how Somizi found love again TshisaLIVE
  5. Nhlanhla Nciza threw her son the most EPIC sweet 16 TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

This is what 87 litres of water a day looks like
Caught on camera: Police officer driving children at 180km/h
X