Mzwandile Ngubeni and Nolwazi Shange to welcome a baby

Speaking to Sowetan the couple said they were both ecstatic about becoming first time parents.

"We are happy and feeling blessed. It all happens at the right time because we got married last year. We feel that it happened in God's time since we were not even trying to have a baby. But we welcome the blessing with both hands," Mzwandile said.

Their unborn baby has been named Ntsika by Nolwazi's mom because they believe he will be a pillar of strength to the family.