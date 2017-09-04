TshisaLIVE

Pearl Thusi and Sizwe Dhlomo go head-to-head in twar

04 September 2017 - 11:17 By TshisaLIVE
Sizwe Dhlomo and Pearl Thusi had a mini Twitter confrontation over a list of Most Influential Young Africans
Sizwe Dhlomo and Pearl Thusi had a mini Twitter confrontation over a list of Most Influential Young Africans
Image: Via Twitter

Pearl Thusi and Sizwe Dhlomo got into a spicy exchange of words on Twitter after a tweet about the 100 Most Influential Young Africans was misinterpreted. 

Pearl shared the list and questioned how Nigerian musician Wizkid fell into the 90s on the list.  

 

It was then that Sizwe jumped in and pointed out that it was clearly stated that the names on the list were in alphabetical order. 

Taking offence to the tweet, Pearl slammed Sizwe's response and said he should have texted her instead of "using his intellect and desire to fix things to undermine people".

Sizwe responded saying that "being rude" would not help the situation.

They continued to take jabs at each other, until Pearl deleted the original tweet, saying she did so because people mentioned she made an "error".

In true Twitter style, users filled the social media platform with a string of memes. 

IN MEMES: Could 'show stopper' Thapelo win Idols SA?

Could Idols SA have an early front runner?
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Actress Fulu Mugovhani spars with traditional stereotypes in boxing role

Former Scandal! actress Fulu Mugovhani is challenging traditional stereotypes with her role as a no-nonsense musangwe boxer on Mzansi Magic's drama ...
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Young DJ to share the stage with Black Coffee in Ibiza

Three months after starting a residency at one of the biggest clubs on the party island of Ibiza, Spain, DJ Black Coffee is set to take a local DJ ...
TshisaLIVE
8 hours ago

Lebo M warns of SA's 'obsession' with blessers

Lebohang 'Lebo M' Morake believes that South Africa needs to undergo "national therapy" to address its obsession with "blesser" culture.
TshisaLIVE
9 hours ago

Musa Mthombeni blesses himself with fancy Mercedes-Benz

Former Yo-TV presenter turned doctor, Musa Mthombeni, is clearly winning at life and recently bought himself a fancy Mercedes-Benz. An ecstatic Musa ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Buhle Mkhize strips down for exotic vaycay TshisaLIVE
  2. Musa Mthombeni blesses himself with fancy Mercedes-Benz TshisaLIVE
  3. Somizi puts New York book launch on hold TshisaLIVE
  4. It went down in the DMs! Here's how Somizi found love again TshisaLIVE
  5. Nhlanhla Nciza threw her son the most EPIC sweet 16 TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

This is what 87 litres of water a day looks like
Caught on camera: Police officer driving children at 180km/h
X