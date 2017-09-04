Pearl Thusi and Sizwe Dhlomo go head-to-head in twar
Pearl Thusi and Sizwe Dhlomo got into a spicy exchange of words on Twitter after a tweet about the 100 Most Influential Young Africans was misinterpreted.
Pearl shared the list and questioned how Nigerian musician Wizkid fell into the 90s on the list.
Congratulations to everyone who has made it on to the list. Here is the full list of 100 Most Influential Young Africans 2017 #MIYA100 pic.twitter.com/X9ctbQiDVg— Africa Youth Awards (@AwardsAfrica) August 29, 2017
It was then that Sizwe jumped in and pointed out that it was clearly stated that the names on the list were in alphabetical order.
Taking offence to the tweet, Pearl slammed Sizwe's response and said he should have texted her instead of "using his intellect and desire to fix things to undermine people".
Sizwe responded saying that "being rude" would not help the situation.
They continued to take jabs at each other, until Pearl deleted the original tweet, saying she did so because people mentioned she made an "error".
Even this, twice you sent this tweet but you're busy here talking about "I should have texted you". Don't start with me! https://t.co/LqU7ZA7JLu— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) September 3, 2017
In true Twitter style, users filled the social media platform with a string of memes.
Sizwe and Pearl though where's the peace pic.twitter.com/sqi5RfPOo5— Namaste (@sliez0) September 3, 2017
Sundays don't want to end without drama .— 7 SEP IS MY BIRTHDAY (@Sir_M_Charles) September 3, 2017
Sizwe and Pearl .😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Kp0dd2IOeT
Pearl Thus I and Sizwe guys pic.twitter.com/RzneFHszdF— Tshepo Modise 🔥 (@Damn_Tshepo) September 3, 2017
Pearl has had it with Mr know it all Sizwe Dhlomo pic.twitter.com/2StALAEQoi— Vuyi Khumalo (@itsvuyi) September 3, 2017
Pearl is acting like Sizwe o mo rohile... pic.twitter.com/w81SXa542u— M O L E B O H E N G® (@Simply_Lebo_) September 3, 2017
What if Sizwe and Pearl aren't even fighting, and this is all a stunt pic.twitter.com/9NyhxoBK3r— Sivuyile R Mhlekwa (@srmhlekwa) September 3, 2017
