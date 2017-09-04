SNAPS: Inside Mabala Noise boss' star-studded wedding

ANCYL Treasurer and Mabala Noise boss Reggie Nkabinde and his childhood sweetheart, Beauty Matela tied the knot over the weekend.

The extravagant celebration was held in Durban and was nothing short of a fairytale affair.

The wedding was attended by high-profile personalities including Tbo Touch, kwaito star L'vovo Derrango, Isibaya actor Nhlanhla Mdlalose and songstress Leanne Dlamini.

Here's a peek into their special days: