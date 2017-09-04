TshisaLIVE

SNAPS: Inside Mabala Noise boss' star-studded wedding

04 September 2017 - 11:47 By TshisaLIVE
L'vovo with Reggie Nkabinde and his wife, Beauty.
Image: Via Instagram

ANCYL Treasurer and Mabala Noise boss Reggie Nkabinde and his childhood sweetheart, Beauty Matela tied the knot over the weekend. 

The extravagant celebration was held in Durban and was nothing short of a fairytale affair. 

The wedding was attended by high-profile personalities including Tbo Touch, kwaito star L'vovo Derrango, Isibaya actor Nhlanhla Mdlalose and songstress Leanne Dlamini.  

Here's a peek into their special days:

This is not a cake, it's a castle @govner_reggie congratulations Mr & Mrs Khawula #whatatimetobealive

A post shared by Tbo Touch (@iamtbotouch) on

#reggiewedsbeauty ❤️#ngiyabuyadecember

A post shared by Lvovo Derrango (@lvovosa) on

#Repost @welile_mngoma with @repostapp ・・・ The set up #reggiewedsbeauty

A post shared by Kogie's Florist (@kogiesflorist) on

#reggiewedsbeauty #ngiyabuyadecember

A post shared by Lvovo Derrango (@lvovosa) on

#reggiewedsbeauty

A post shared by Lungile Ndlovu (@lungilendlovu) on

Issa Wedding 💍💕 Styled by : @fearles_lu Dressed by : @quiteria_george #ReggieWedsBeauty

A post shared by LEANNE DLAMINI (@iamleanned) on

Wedding cake. 🙀🙀🙀 #ReggieWedsBeauty

A post shared by Amon Mokoena (@amonmokoenasa) on

TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
