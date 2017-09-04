TshisaLIVE

UK's Prince William and wife Kate expecting third child - palace

04 September 2017 - 12:54 By Reuters
Kate and Prince William are expecting their third child together.
Kate and Prince William are expecting their third child together.
Image: GETTY IMAGES

Royal couple Prince William and his wife Kate are expecting their third child together, their office said on Monday.

"Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child," Kensington Palace said in a statement. 

"The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news," it said.

Kate was suffering from extreme morning sickness, a problem which occurred in her two previous pregnancies, and was being cared for at the palace having cancelled her official engagements for Monday, the statement added.

William and Kate's two children George and Charlotte are aged four and two. Their third child would be fifth in line to the British throne. William, 35, is the eldest son of Prince Charles, the first in line to the throne, and a grandson of the queen.

Thuli Phongolo's love for music opens new doors for her

Despite being thrown in the deep end during the early days of her music career, Thuli Phongolo's passion kept her focused and determined to make it ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

SNAPS: Inside Mabala Noise boss' star-studded wedding

ANCYL Treasurer and Mabala Noise boss Reggie Nkabinde and his childhood sweetheart, Beauty Matela tied the knot over the weekend.
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Ma-E robbed of R180k worth of goods in house burglary

Popular rapper Ma-E has been left fuming after thieves broke into his home in a fancy estate in Johannesburg, making off with jewellery and goods ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Pearl Thusi and Sizwe Dhlomo go head-to-head in twar

Pearl Thusi and Sizwe Dhlomo got into a spicy exchange of words on Twitter after a tweet about the 100 Most Influential Young Africans was ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. Buhle Mkhize strips down for exotic vaycay TshisaLIVE
  2. Musa Mthombeni blesses himself with fancy Mercedes-Benz TshisaLIVE
  3. Somizi puts New York book launch on hold TshisaLIVE
  4. It went down in the DMs! Here's how Somizi found love again TshisaLIVE
  5. Nhlanhla Nciza threw her son the most EPIC sweet 16 TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

This is what 87 litres of water a day looks like
Caught on camera: Police officer driving children at 180km/h
X