Thugs ransack and made a poo in Papa Penny's son's garden

05 September 2017 - 11:45 By TshisaLIVE
Penny Penny's son Bafana Mdluli
Image: Via Facebook

Even though Papa Penny Penny's son, Bafana Mdluli' was completely stripped off all his possessions and was disrespected when thugs left human faeces in his yard, he is determined to move forward from the incident. 

Bafana said he was trying to take each day as it come after the burglary which left him saddened. 

"I'm trying to take each day as it comes. In addition to my job, I am pushing a brand I'm about to launch and I can't let this slow me down. I [now] have to work even harder but I guess that's just how it goes. Life has to move on," he told TshisaLIVE. 

Taking to Facebook, Bafana said as if it wasn't enough that thieves even made off with all his clothes, they also decided to "do number two" in his yard. "I have never felt so hopeless and numb in my entire life," he added. 

Bafana explained to TshisaLIVE that he was working away from his home in Soweto when he got a phone call from his neighbour alerting him that something looked "off" in his house.

"I was working away, so I don't really know the exact date this incident happened. My neighbour called and told me that something looked off in my house. I came back to an empty house. They completely cleaned me out, they took all my gadgets including my laptop and television, and even cleaned out my wardrobe but they left the decoder for some reason," he explained.

...so while I was away on the weekend some thugs broke into my house and took everything....they even cleaned my...

Posted by Bafana Mdluli on Sunday, 3 September 2017

