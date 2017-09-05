TshisaLIVE

'You are parasites' - Zodwa hits back at fake friends

05 September 2017 - 13:58 By TshisaLIVE
Zodwa Wabantu says people are using her.
Zodwa Wabantu says people are using her.
Image: Via Zodwa Wabantu's Instagram

 Zodwa Wabantu has fired a stinging rebuke to those who claim to support her but instead use her for her fame, telling them that she will not bow down to them because she does not need friends. 

"You are parasites. You pretend as if you do not want to work with me but given the opportunity, you use me and then don't want to pay. I allow it to cause you have need and I always see poverty in your eyes and then I say, let me do it. It is not because I need something from you," she said on Instagram. 

Zodwa added that she was not looking to make friends or impress people in the industry. 

"I'm not crazy, money is what I crave, not the person. I'm not here to stay (entertainment industry) so I do not have to make friends to keep," she added.

The star made headlines recently, after she was apparently banned by Zimbabwean authorities from performing at an upcoming government event.  

Speaking to TshisaLIVE Zodwa claimed the ban, which came after a request from actress Anne Nhira, had divided Africa.

She said that regardless of the fiasco around her performance, she would remain true to herself.

"I will remain Zodwa whether I perform there or not. For her, people will now know who she is because of me," she said.

Tholukuthi, Zodwa Wabantu does not have a R4.5-million house

Entertainer Zodwa Wabantu has shut down reports that she bought a R4.5-million mansion in Durban after making tons of cash from her pantyless dancing.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Zim actress Anne Nhira addresses Zodwa 'event ban' backlash

Zimbabwean actress Anne Nhira has come out strongly to defend herself against the public backlash over a letter of complaint she sent to the Zim ...
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

'I'm still going' - Zodwa's bags are packed for Zim!

Despite the 'controversies' surrounding Zodwa Wabantu's pending performance in Zimbabwe, the entertainer is in full preparation mode for her trip and ...
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Zodwa Wabantu blasts Zim actress: People will know who she is because of me

Entertainer Zodwa Wabantu has lambasted a Zimbabwean artist who apparently got her banned from a gig in the country, saying the move has left the ...
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Zim government bans Zodwa Wabantu from performing at event

Just a day after apologising for imposing a "panty restriction" on her appearance at an event, Zimbabwean government officials have now banned the ...
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Tholukuthi, Zodwa Wabantu does not have a R4.5-million house TshisaLIVE
  2. Pearl Thusi and Sizwe Dhlomo go head-to-head in twar TshisaLIVE
  3. Musa Mthombeni blesses himself with fancy Mercedes-Benz TshisaLIVE
  4. Buhle Mkhize strips down for exotic vaycay TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES: Twitter in stitches over OPW's 'Cassper Nyovest' groom TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

"Pay back the money": Students mob R14 million recipient
Cash-in-transit vehicle looted in Rustenburg
X