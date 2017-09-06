Cassper's #FillUpFNBStadium ticket prices drives Twitter bonkers!

Twitter has gone absolutely berserk over the affordable ticket prices for Cassper Nyovest's highly-anticipated #FillUpFNBStadium concert in December.

The rapper announced that the first batch of tickets have been released, and fans hailed the price which ranges from R100 to R500.

Ever since Cassper revealed that he would attempt to fill up the stadium with over 75,000 people, fans have been eager to help their icon make SA hip-hop history.

Cassper has also been hard work behind the scenes to make sure the concert is success, which includes trying to rake up an estimated amount of R15 million to make it all happen.

"The show will cost about R15 million to put on, maybe more. Right now we don't have any sponsors so I am financing it myself: The stage, the marketing and the venue. I hope that sponsors will come on board and help. I feel like we have proven ourselves before with two sold out shows (at The TicketPro Dome and Orlando Stadium) and so it's a safe investment," he told TshisaLIVE.

With only 86 days remaining to the concert date, Cassper has his work cut out for him, but evidently has the support of his legions of fans.

Within minutes after Cassper made the ticket sales announcement, it topped the Twitter trends list as fans expressed their excitement through memes: