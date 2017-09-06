Fans launch campaign to get Israel to write Mzansi's tsotsitaal dictionary

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Israel said he would be honoured to write such a dictionary if approached.

"I have noticed people talking about it and if I was approached by a publisher to do it, I would. I would love to write it," he said.

He explained that the language he used on the show was developed by him in his interactions with people in townships.

"I get all my tsotsitaal from the townships. I hang out in the township and pay attention to what people say and do. I keep on top of all the latest language because I immerse myself so much in the place and do all my research. I don't want anyone who has watched my career to say that I have slipped up or lost touch.

"Too many celebrities are discovered in the township and then move to the suburbs. They lose touch with the township and lose the thing that made them unique. It is what made you and you cannot walk away from it," he added.

Israel is also a dialogue expert on the popular Mzansi Magic drama and translated the script for its entire first season.