TshisaLIVE

Fans launch campaign to get Israel to write Mzansi's tsotsitaal dictionary

06 September 2017 - 12:24 By Kyle Zeeman
Israel is keen to write a Tsotsitaal dictionary.
Israel is keen to write a Tsotsitaal dictionary.
Image: Via Israel's Instagram

iNumber Number fans can't get enough of actor Israel Matseke's tsotsitaal and have launched a social media campaign to get him to write an official dictionary for the dialect, something the star would jump at the chance to create.

After nearly two decades in the entertainment industry and having played several roles as a gangster, Israel has become one of the leading authorities on ekasi culture and language.

This led a die hard fan to start a retweet campaign to get Israel to use his talents in the language to create a dictionary.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Israel said he would be honoured to write such a dictionary if approached.

"I have noticed people talking about it and if I was approached by a publisher to do it, I would. I would love to write it," he said.

He explained that the language he used on the show was developed by him in his interactions with people in townships.

"I get all my tsotsitaal from the townships. I hang out in the township and pay attention to what people say and do. I keep on top of all the latest language because I immerse myself so much in the place and do all my research. I don't want anyone who has watched my career to say that I have slipped up or lost touch.

"Too many celebrities are discovered in the township and then move to the suburbs. They lose touch with the township and lose the thing that made them unique. It is what made you and you cannot walk away from it," he added.

Israel is also a dialogue expert on the popular Mzansi Magic drama and translated the script for its entire first season.

Trevor & Lucille Gumbi have split after 11 years

Comedian Trevor Gumbi and his estranged wife, Lucille have confirmed that they have split after 11 years of marriage.  Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Trevor ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

IN MEMES: Mzansi suspicious of ‘attention seeker’ Kenny K's shooting

Kenny Kunene may have walked away unharmed from being shot at in an attack on a car he was travelling in on Tuesday evening in Johannesburg, but he ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

'We're building an empire' - AKA on Bonang's reality show

Rapper AKA has given his support to his girlfriend Bonang Matheba's reality show, saying that he will always support her as the couple strives to ...
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

'You are parasites' - Zodwa hits back at fake friends

Entertainer Zodwa Wabantu has fired a stinging rebuke to those who claim to support her but instead use her for her fame, telling them that she will ...
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Somizi not impressed by the Hollywood life: 'They sold us a dream'

Somizi has opened up for the first time about his recent trip to America to host the red carpet for MTV Base Africa at the MTV Video Music Awards in ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Reggie Nkabinde's 100kg wedding cake cost over R60k

ANCYL treasurer-general and Mabala Noise boss Reggie Nkabinde and his childhood sweetheart, Beauty Matela pulled out all the stops for their lavish ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Tholukuthi, Zodwa Wabantu does not have a R4.5-million house TshisaLIVE
  2. Pearl Thusi and Sizwe Dhlomo go head-to-head in twar TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES: Twitter in stitches over OPW's 'Cassper Nyovest' groom TshisaLIVE
  4. Buhle Mkhize strips down for exotic vaycay TshisaLIVE
  5. Musa Mthombeni blesses himself with fancy Mercedes-Benz TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

[WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE] Cape Town driver attacked in fit of road rage
Recycling trolley does 60km/h in SA
X