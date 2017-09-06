IN MEMES: Mzansi suspicious of ‘attention seeker’ Kenny K's shooting

While Kenny Kunene is lucky to have escaped unharmed after the BMW 125i he was driving was riddled with bullets on Tuesday night, he couldn't escape the fierce reaction from social media users, who expressed suspicion over the incident.

Kenny told TimesLIVE that at least "five rows of bullets" had been shot into the BMW he was driving.

He said he had earlier met with Sunday Independent editor Steve Motale and was advised by Steve's bodyguard that the friends not travel together.

Steve made headlines recently after he apparently sent questions to Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa about alleged extramarital affairs.

Kenny gave media interviews shortly after the incident detailing the shooting. In these, he insisted the shooting was a "hit" and said the attackers were "baying for our blood."

While many were shocked by the shooting, it didn't take long for Twitter users to flood the social media site with memes questioning how Kenny escaped unharmed and accused the businessman of being "an attention seeker".