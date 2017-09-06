TshisaLIVE

Junior Singo reveals the pros and cons of being a 'young veteran'

06 September 2017 - 08:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Actor Junior Singo reflects on working hard to stay relevant in a ever-changing industry.
Actor Junior Singo reflects on working hard to stay relevant in a ever-changing industry.
Image: Via Junior Singo Instagram

Actor Junior Singo who entered the entertainment world ten years ago as a child star has revealed that bursting into the spotlight as a young child comes with its advantages and disadvantages.

The actor told TshisaLIVE that he is grateful for new opportunities and roles, which give him the chance to display his maturity as an actor and helps him remain relevant in an ever-changing industry. 

Junior recently bagged a role on Generations: The Legacy where he plays the role of a 15-year-old street kid named Mpho. 

"I'm fortunate that my experience in the industry gave me a distinct opportunity to grow with the character. Now, no matter what role I am given, whether as a 15-year-old or a 26-year-old, I can do wonders with it. I have also been in the industry long enough not to be phased by it. I know how it works both in film and television productions and that's a blessing," he said.

The actor, who burst into the spotlight back in 2003 through the feature film, Beat the Drum, explained he never saw himself as a celebrity. This is also the reason why he has steered clear of negative headlines that comes with being in the spotlight. 

"I never presented myself as a celebrity. At the time where I was starting out, most people didn't see my work. For example, four years after I had started, nobody recognised me as a famous person. That helped me a lot because I never identified as a person that needed publicity. I just get the work done," he said.

Even though Junior has an impressive list of roles and accolades under his belt, he admitted that staying relevant was important in today's world. 

"The only thing about being a young experienced person in this industry is that you have to constantly strive to be an updated package. Back in my time, the number of [social media] followers didn't mean much, your work got you your next gig. But now, I need to work on other things like a great body and gaining a following," he said. 

Junior said he doesn't mind working hard to be a package because thankfully he has experience and "God-given talent" on lockdown.

'You are parasites' - Zodwa hits back at fake friends

Entertainer Zodwa Wabantu has fired a stinging rebuke to those who claim to support her but instead use her for her fame, telling them that she will ...
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

New queen? Skolopad is not threatened by Zodwa Wabantu

Entertainer and musician Nonhlanhla "Skolopad" Qwabe is not concerned by Zodwa Wabantu's fame or the possibility that she could steal her spotlight, ...
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

No matter how broke he is, Tumi Molekane won't ditch the cigars

Rapper Tumi Molekane, also known as Stogie T, has experienced the highs of getting big money and the feeling of losing almost all of it, but no ...
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

Somizi not impressed by the Hollywood life: 'They sold us a dream'

Somizi has opened up for the first time about his recent trip to America to host the red carpet for MTV Base Africa at the MTV Video Music Awards in ...
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

Reggie Nkabinde's 100kg wedding cake cost over R60k

ANCYL treasurer-general and Mabala Noise boss Reggie Nkabinde and his childhood sweetheart, Beauty Matela pulled out all the stops for their lavish ...
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

Most read

  1. Tholukuthi, Zodwa Wabantu does not have a R4.5-million house TshisaLIVE
  2. Pearl Thusi and Sizwe Dhlomo go head-to-head in twar TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES: Twitter in stitches over OPW's 'Cassper Nyovest' groom TshisaLIVE
  4. Buhle Mkhize strips down for exotic vaycay TshisaLIVE
  5. Musa Mthombeni blesses himself with fancy Mercedes-Benz TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

"Pay back the money": Students mob R14 million recipient
Cash-in-transit vehicle looted in Rustenburg
X