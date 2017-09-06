The gang of armed men who attempted to hijack Rhythm City actor Dumi Masilela in Tembisa last month had seemingly been on a crime spree that evening‚ the Benoni Magistrate’s Court heard on Wednesday.

The vehicle that the group of six men were travelling in had been hijacked in Daveyton earlier that evening. The vehicle’s owner was in the car with them as they attempted to hijack Masilela.

Despite this‚ two of the six men arrested are yet to be linked to Masilela’s murder and currently only face a charge of robbery with aggravating circumstances for hijacking Trevor Shabangu‚ the owner of a black Jeep.

As the matter was heard before Magistrate Elmari Schutte‚ she tore into the police’s investigation.