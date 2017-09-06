Mathuloe allegedly took her own life: Pecanwood Estate
The model who died at the Pecanwood Estate in the early hours of Monday morning allegedly took her own life‚ the estate homeowners association said on Wednesday.
North West Police on Tuesday announced that an inquest would be carried into the cause of death of ‚ who allegedly stabbed herself several times with a knife.
There had been widespread posts on social media claiming that Mathuloe had been stabbed by her “white boyfriend”.
However‚ the police have disputed this version‚ adding that a post-mortem would be carried out to determine the cause of her death.
The association said that after being found in an incoherent and highly upset state‚ and in the presence of the police - who had been called to the site by the estate’s security company - Mathuloe was assisted and taken by a female member of the association staff to its offices.
“According to several eye witnesses‚ when the deceased was at the clubhouse and waiting for the arrival of her parents‚ the deceased then proceeded to take her own life‚” the association said in a statement.
The association said that it was helping the police‚ which had initiated a full investigation into the death.
It said it would be premature and inappropriate to reach any conclusions as to the causes leading up to and the circumstances relating to this matter.
“At the same time the (association) would like to assure all Pecanwood residents and homeowners that this tragic incident was not the result of any security breach or failure in the security protocols.”
The association also extended condolences to the family and friends of Mathuloe.
“The Pecanwood homeowners association respectfully requests that false rumors and unconfirmed details not be circulated out of respect of the deceased family members‚ and those traumatised by this unfortunate event.”
North West police spokesperson Colonel Sabata Mokgwabone said on Tuesday evening Mathuloe was certified dead by a doctor at the golf course in the estate at around 6.30am on Monday.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE