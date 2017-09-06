The model who died at the Pecanwood Estate in the early hours of Monday morning allegedly took her own life‚ the estate homeowners association said on Wednesday.

North West Police on Tuesday announced that an inquest would be carried into the cause of death of ‚ who allegedly stabbed herself several times with a knife.

There had been widespread posts on social media claiming that Mathuloe had been stabbed by her “white boyfriend”.

However‚ the police have disputed this version‚ adding that a post-mortem would be carried out to determine the cause of her death.

The association said that after being found in an incoherent and highly upset state‚ and in the presence of the police - who had been called to the site by the estate’s security company - Mathuloe was assisted and taken by a female member of the association staff to its offices.

“According to several eye witnesses‚ when the deceased was at the clubhouse and waiting for the arrival of her parents‚ the deceased then proceeded to take her own life‚” the association said in a statement.