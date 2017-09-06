The State is hoping a forensic report which could link two men to the vehicle which was driven by a gang of gunmen who shot and killed Rhythm City actor Dumi Masilela will be ready by Friday.

On Wednesday‚ the Benoni Magistrate’s Court postponed the case against Mfundo Nkosi and Bongani Masombuka to allow the investigating officer in the case to obtain the forensic report.

This could be the smoking gun that could see Nkosi and Masombuka charged with Masilela’s murder as police have thus far failed to find solid evidence which links them to the crime.

As detective Mthokozisi Ngwenya took the stand on Wednesday‚ it soon became clear that besides a confession by Ngwenya‚ in which he pinpoints another of his friends as being the gunman‚ the police were yet to put together the pieces of the case.

The court on Friday heard that the gang‚ consisting of Nkosi‚ Masombuka and four other armed men hijacked a black Jeep in Daveyton just a short while before the same vehicle was spotted in Tembisa.