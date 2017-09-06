TshisaLIVE

Twitter roasts AKA's defence of Bonang's book

06 September 2017 - 11:42 By TshisaLIVE
AKA defended Bonang after her book was heavily criticised.
Image: AKA Instagram

Rapper AKA has defended his girlfriend Bonang Matheba from critics who lambasted her recent memoir Bonang: A to B, questioning why South Africa ridiculed her story while women were being abused and killed by their partners.

In an uncharacteristic move, after pledging to only post about his music and career on his Twitter account, AKA took to the social media site on Wednesday to comment about Bonang's battles.

AKA's comments come after Bonang's book once again made headlines over claims she made about an apparent abusive ex-boyfriend. It also comes one month after the book was pulled from shelves after receiving backlash for factual and grammatical errors.  

While some applauded AKA for defending his lady, many ripped the rapper's tweet apart.

In true Mzansi fashion, they made their feelings known through jokes and memes.

