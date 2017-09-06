Twitter roasts AKA's defence of Bonang's book
Rapper AKA has defended his girlfriend Bonang Matheba from critics who lambasted her recent memoir Bonang: A to B, questioning why South Africa ridiculed her story while women were being abused and killed by their partners.
In an uncharacteristic move, after pledging to only post about his music and career on his Twitter account, AKA took to the social media site on Wednesday to comment about Bonang's battles.
A woman is killed by her partner, we cry about domestic abuse in this country. When Bonang tells her story in her book, we laugh at her.— AKA (@akaworldwide) September 5, 2017
AKA's comments come after Bonang's book once again made headlines over claims she made about an apparent abusive ex-boyfriend. It also comes one month after the book was pulled from shelves after receiving backlash for factual and grammatical errors.
While some applauded AKA for defending his lady, many ripped the rapper's tweet apart.
In true Mzansi fashion, they made their feelings known through jokes and memes.
Phela we had to understand what she was saying first...😭😭— Covfefe Is A Sin🇿🇦 (@3rdTronic) September 5, 2017
So you want us to unlaugh at her?? pic.twitter.com/j7YKO9kqSM— ɹǝpɐΛ ɥʇɹɐᗡ (@SPHETHOMAFIA) September 5, 2017
Somebody please find Babes Wodumo and ask her to delete every laugh that was shared over Bonang's book pic.twitter.com/DF2vMVdW0l— Bongekile (@Bongeh_Mbonambi) September 5, 2017
Nah fam. Can we not disrespect textbooks like that? That "book" wasn't a colouring book even. That was a scribbler. pic.twitter.com/8sjP1qQHFo— 💜16th Sept🎈💜 (@Kueen_hadiyah) September 5, 2017
Fam that wasn't a book, it had to come with a dictionary for us to understand what she meant, it was another language pic.twitter.com/bh8tyfu4uM— L WA NGA🇺🇬 (@TheBossGent) September 5, 2017
Tell her to release from C to D pic.twitter.com/sE2s1Khp0Y— Madula mpho (@mphonyanah) September 5, 2017
But ppl wr laughing at the grammar used in the book no 1 laughed of her being abuse pic.twitter.com/SDc3UA9N4H— #Tooosh💛 (@Toosh_Webhongo) September 5, 2017
That wasn't a book, it was the 12th language called Binglish. pic.twitter.com/5hgiHh5mFn— Thatso (@Thatso_VM) September 5, 2017
