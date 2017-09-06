TshisaLIVE

WATCH: 'I know for you, heaven feels like home' - Simz to Dumi Masilela

06 September 2017 - 15:43 By TshisaLIVE
Actress Simphiwe Ngema has shared a touching message for her late husband Dumi Masilela.
Actress Simphiwe Ngema has shared a touching message for her late husband Dumi Masilela.
Image: Instagram

Dumi Masilela's widow and actress, Simphiwe Ngema has shared a heartfelt memory of him and labelled him her "eternal crush".

Simz, as she is popularly known, posted a video of Dumi singing to thank his fans for the overwhelming support of his single, Shona Phansi. 

"You were too big of a spirit for this world to comprehend. I know for you, heaven feels like home," she wrote in the caption. 

Dumi was shot and killed during a botched hijacking in Tembisa last month. Two suspects appeared in court on Wednesday on charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances for hijacking. However, the suspects are yet to be linked to Dumi's murder. 

In the video Dumi remixes his original lyrics to thank fans for the support. 

READ MORE:

Magistrate grills cops over handling of Dumi Masilela's case

The gang of armed men who attempted to hijack Rhythm City actor Dumi Masilela in Tembisa last month had seemingly been on a crime spree that evening‚ ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

OPINION: Celebrity funeral etiquette - how far is too far?

Losing someone close to you is devastating, no matter who you are. Losing someone you and the whole country loved dearly, I have learnt, is a totally ...
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

‘All I want for my birthday is to hear you say I’m gold’ - Simz Ngema to Dumi Masilela

Actress Simphiwe Ngema has broken her social media silence since the death of her husband to make a heartbreaking birthday wish to hear him give her ...
TshisaLIVE
8 days ago

Rhythm City to 'honour' Dumi Masilela legacy with final TV send off

Writers and producers at e.tv's popular soapie Rhythm City are set to meet in the next few days to discuss how the show will write late actor Dumi ...
TshisaLIVE
19 days ago

Three suspects arrested in connection with Dumi Masilela murder

Police have confirmed to TshisaLIVE that three men have been arrested in connection with the hijacking of late Rhythm City star Dumi Masilela which ...
TshisaLIVE
20 days ago

Dumi Masilela’s 3-ton, rotating tombstone cost R160k

Late Rhythm City actor Dumi Masilela was laid to rest this past Saturday and popular tombstone makers Bataung Memorials have explained the ...
TshisaLIVE
22 days ago

Most read

  1. Tholukuthi, Zodwa Wabantu does not have a R4.5-million house TshisaLIVE
  2. Pearl Thusi and Sizwe Dhlomo go head-to-head in twar TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES: Twitter in stitches over OPW's 'Cassper Nyovest' groom TshisaLIVE
  4. Buhle Mkhize strips down for exotic vaycay TshisaLIVE
  5. Musa Mthombeni blesses himself with fancy Mercedes-Benz TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Recycling trolley does 60km/h in SA
"Pay back the money": Students mob R14 million recipient
X