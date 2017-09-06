WATCH: 'I know for you, heaven feels like home' - Simz to Dumi Masilela

Dumi Masilela's widow and actress, Simphiwe Ngema has shared a heartfelt memory of him and labelled him her "eternal crush".

Simz, as she is popularly known, posted a video of Dumi singing to thank his fans for the overwhelming support of his single, Shona Phansi.

"You were too big of a spirit for this world to comprehend. I know for you, heaven feels like home," she wrote in the caption.

Dumi was shot and killed during a botched hijacking in Tembisa last month. Two suspects appeared in court on Wednesday on charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances for hijacking. However, the suspects are yet to be linked to Dumi's murder.

In the video Dumi remixes his original lyrics to thank fans for the support.