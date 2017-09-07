TshisaLIVE

Champagne & squad goals - Minnie Dlamini's French bridal shower is lit

07 September 2017
Minnie Dlamini is having a blast in Paris.
In true Minnie Dlamini style, she jetted off to Paris for a week of fun with her bridesmaids ahead of her white wedding expected to take place later this month. 

The past week for Minnie and her besties has been all about sipping champers and unwinding before she steps into the next chapter of her life. 

With just a few weeks until her big day, Minnie has been in full planning mode to make sure every little detail for her big day was perfect. 

"I cannot wait for my upcoming white wedding and to share it with South Africa. Without giving too much away, my wedding dress is something you have never seen me in. I'm in a red carpet dress almost every week. So I wanted people to see me in a different light. So this is exactly what my wedding dress is going to be," she told Sowetan last week. 

The TV star has also been shooting a reality show, Becoming Mrs Jones, which will air on Vuzu Amp on October 13. 

Minnie traditionally tied the knot to her fiancé Quinton Jones during an extravagant ceremony at her family home in Durban in July.  

The ceremony was attended by high-profile personalities including Basetsana Kumalo, Jessica Nkosi, Anele Mdoda, Zakes Bantwini, Nandi Madida, Criselda Dudumashe, Jimmy Tau and Unathi Msengana. 

I'm so spoilt 😊💎🍾 #BecomingMrsJones

A post shared by Minnie (@minniedlamini) on

My girls always have my back ❤️ #Bridesmaids #BecomingMrsJones 💎🇫🇷

A post shared by Minnie (@minniedlamini) on

Lunching in Paris with my Best #BestXSkirtTakeParis 💎🇫🇷🍾

A post shared by Minnie (@minniedlamini) on

