TshisaLIVE

Former Idols SA winner Musa Sukwene talks love and new music

07 September 2017 - 13:26 By Chrizelda Kekana
Musician Musa Sukwene is single and not in a rush to find love.
Musician Musa Sukwene is single and not in a rush to find love.
Image: Via Instagram

Musician Musa Sukwene is undoubtedly one of the biggest names to come out of singing competition Idols SA and despite singing about love the singer has revealed that he's still single. 

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Musa explained that it was because he was focused on music and making genuine friendships, which he hoped would lead him to finding the right partner.

"I'm still beautifully single. I've decided to rather focus on making genuine friendships, perhaps one of them may eventually lead to something more but I'm content at the moment. One needs to be careful before just falling into relationships these days," Musa said.

The 2013 Idols SA winner, who recently released his video for his follow up single Nomkhita, said he has been focusing on promoting the songs on his Mr Serious album. Following the great success of his hit, Mthande, which he collaborated with Robbie Malinga on, Musa has become a household name.

He said although Mthande became bigger than they imagined, he believed people still wanted more from him. Musa also revealed that he's already in studio working on new material for his third offering.

"I know I have a big song but I don't think it will get to a point where it overshadows my entire career or my other songs," he said.

The musician said that seeing another season of Idols air has made him nostalgic and reminded him how grateful he is for the platform that changed his life.

"Watching Idols always takes me back to when my life changed. I will never write off the platform that gave me an opportunity to live my dream. I am excited every time I see them [Idols hopefuls] chase their dreams. The show has produced successful musicians and I get excited that one of those people will experience the same," he said.

IN MEMES: 'Tired' Diski Divas fans want less talking and more goals

Fans of popular Mzansi Magic TV reality show Diski Divas took to Twitter on Wednesday evening to voice their frustration with the contestants' ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Lady Zamar: 'It was difficult growing up not knowing where I stood in life'

Lady Zamar has become one of Mzansi's hottest music sensations, but her road to stardom was filled with challenges, which includes overcoming the ...
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Tsonga rapper Sho Madjozi's love for her culture began at home

Xitsonga rapper and actress Sho Madjozi has rapidly become the new kid in the entertainment industry and has credited her parents for instilling the ...
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Lebo M's not broke, explains his ‘bankruptcy’

The Lion King producer and businessman Lebohang "Lebo M" Morake has come out to set the record straight on bankruptcy reports, explaining it was a ...
TshisaLIVE
8 hours ago

WATCH: 'I know for you, heaven feels like home' - Simz to Dumi Masilela

Simphiwe Ngema, wife of late multi-talented artist Dumi Masilela, has taken to social media to share a heartfelt tribute to her "eternal crush", ...
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. Tholukuthi, Zodwa Wabantu does not have a R4.5-million house TshisaLIVE
  2. Somizi not impressed by the Hollywood life: 'They sold us a dream' TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES: Twitter in stitches over OPW's 'Cassper Nyovest' groom TshisaLIVE
  4. Pearl Thusi and Sizwe Dhlomo go head-to-head in twar TshisaLIVE
  5. Buhle Mkhize strips down for exotic vaycay TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘It is going down today’: men make death threats (WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE)
'I want another judge' - Manyi on defamation case
X