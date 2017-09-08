TshisaLIVE

Another man linked to Dumi Masilela hijacking refuses ID parade

08 September 2017 - 16:29 By Naledi Shange
aSuspects linked to Dumi Masilela's attempted hijacking appeared in court.
Image: Tsheko Kabasia. © Sowetan

A second man linked to the attempted hijacking and murder of slain Rhythm City actor Dumi Masilela on Friday expressed that he does want to undergo an identity parade.

Through his lawyer, Mfundo Nkosi told the Benoni Magistrate’s Court that he was concerned that witnesses who would be called to identify him could have possibly been attending court proceedings and could easily identify him that way.

The notion was dismissed by Magistrate Elmari Schutte.

It was unclear why Nkosi was refusing to undergo the parade as he had handed himself over to police upon hearing that Bongani Masombuka, one of his accomplices, had been arrested.

Detective Mthokozisi Ngwenya alleged that Nkosi confessed that he and five others had hijacked a Jeep in Daveyton and used that vehicle to drive to Tembisa where they tried to hijack Masilela.

Masilela had been parked outside his friend’s house in the Ekurhuleni township and was shot as he attempted to flee his hijackers. He later died at the Tembisa Hospital.

Nkosi, however, alleged that he was not the triggerman. He claimed that another man, arrested in Germiston for possession of an unlicensed firearm, had fired the fatal shot. The man is yet to be linked to this case along with Nkosi and Masombuka.

The court had earlier been told that the alleged shooter, who is yet to be named as he has not officially been charged, refused to be charged and stand an identity parade.

He told police officers that he needed to consult with his lawyers first.

