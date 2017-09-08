TshisaLIVE

Crazy fan encounters & fun times on stage - Sho Madjozi's life is a movie!

08 September 2017 - 08:08 By TshisaLIVE
Rapper Sho Madjozi's loving her newfound fame.
Rapper Sho Madjozi's loving her newfound fame.
Image: Via Instagram

Rapper Sho Madjozi's unique Tsonga tracks have made it possible for her to live out her dream of sharing a stage with local and international artists, and meeting people from all walks of life

While Madjozi is living a dream, being in the spotlight also comes with its own set of challenges that she's had to learn how to deal with pretty fast. 

During an interview with TshisaLIVE, Sho shared her weirdest fan experience so far. 

"I'm partially in disbelief that I am called to perform on the same stages as people like Nasty C and A$AP Ferg, because I'm such a big fan. But at the same time, people have shown me love and some of my supporters are really crazy, like just like me. There's a girl that snuck into our hotel room once after a performance in Polokwane and in the morning she woke up and went 'Sure Madjozi', signaled a thumbs up and left. It was hilarious," she said.

The young rapper's unique style has seen her quickly become one of the most sought after artists in Mzansi. Since bursting onto the scene on Okmalumkoolkat's hit song Gqi, she has revealed her talents which include poetry and acting.

Madjozi is one of the artists who will be making people dance at the upcoming urban street culture festival Capsule Fest event in September.

The SA hip hop 'it girl' will be sharing the stage with award-winning rapper Kwesta, Nasty C and the international US-born rapper A$AP Ferg. The Dumi Hi Phone hitmaker aims to represent her culture and to show young people that remaining authentic is the "new cool".

"I'm in my element when I am rapping because I am firstly a writer. But the energy I give on stage and my level of craziness is just [a reflection] of who I am. I'm lucky in that people just love me for the real me. Sometimes I don't even understand, maybe they see themselves in me. So I have fun and I give it my all whenever I am on stage," she said.

Although Madjozi  won't be releasing any of her music as yet, she shared that people must look out for features and crazy performances. She explained that she's been advised to build her fan base first.

The Capsule Fest will take place on Saturday, September 16 at Mary Fitzgerald Square, Johannesburg.

Trevor Gumbi on split: 'We felt it was time to let everyone know'

Following a brief announcement on Wednesday, comedian Trevor Gumbi and his estranged wife, Lucille have released a joint statement detailing the ...
TshisaLIVE
19 hours ago

Relax fam! Gigi Lamayne isn't leaving Mabala Noise

Rapper Gigi Lamayne's recent announcement about opening her own agency has left her fans wondering if she has left Mabala Noise, however she has ...
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

Former Idols SA winner Musa Sukwene talks love and new music

Musician Musa Sukwene is undoubtedly one of the biggest names to come out of singing competition Idols SA and despite singing about love the singer ...
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

Criselda Dudumashe pulled off Metro FM 'until further notice'

The SABC has confirmed that Metro FM DJ Criselda Dudumashe has been "unscheduled until further notice," over comments she made about former Deputy ...
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

Somizi reflects on finding out he was going to be a father

Somizi Mhlongo has reflected on how he dealt with the news that Palesa Madisakwane, his girlfriend at the time was pregnant, and how they have dealt ...
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. Cassper's #FillUpFNBStadium ticket prices drives Twitter bonkers! TshisaLIVE
  2. Somizi not impressed by the Hollywood life: 'They sold us a dream' TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES: Mzansi suspicious of ‘attention seeker’ Kenny K's shooting TshisaLIVE
  4. Tholukuthi, Zodwa Wabantu does not have a R4.5-million house TshisaLIVE
  5. Buhle Mkhize strips down for exotic vaycay TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Hurricane Irma wreaks havoc through the Caribbean
Smelly socks, cats and bananas: Lyrics from Lady Zamar's funny song
X