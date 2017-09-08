TshisaLIVE

DJ Tira defends Babes' USB stunt: It worked wonders for her

08 September 2017 - 09:34 By Kyle Zeeman
Babes Wodumo had the internet in a huff with her lost USB PR stunt.
Image: Lesley Mofokeng/Sowetan.

Musician and Afrotainment music boss DJ Tira has defended musician Babes Wodumo's decision to put herself in the spotlight to be ridiculed in order to promote her latest single Ghanda Ghanda, saying she did what she had to in order to be noticed.

Babes nearly shut down the internet last week when she claimed that she lost her USB and wanted fans to send her a link to delete her latest single off the stolen stick. It later emerged that she staged the plea, which went viral, in order to promote the release of the single.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, DJ Tira claimed that it was a genius marketing stunt that paid off.

"It worked wonders for her. The game at the moment is all about getting people to notice you. What was most important was for people to know that she was releasing a song and have people listen to it. If people are talking about you, you're doing something right," he said

Despite backlash to the stunt, with some even accusing the singer of being an attention seeker, Tira said there was no regrets from Babes or her team.

"It doesn't matter. It is working for her and if it continues working for her than it doesn't matter what people say. People will always talk but she is doing very well at the moment and doesn't care," Tira added.

