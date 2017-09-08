TshisaLIVE

Siv returns to stage after 4 year comedy hiatus

08 September 2017 - 13:10 By Chrizelda Kekana
Comedian Siv Ngesi is returning to the comedy scene with 'Siv-ilized'.
Image: Facebook

Set on reminding people how he acquired his comedian status, TV personality Siv Ngesi is preparing for his first comedy show in four years- dubbed Siv- ilized

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Siv said that he would bring truth and authenticity to the one-man show, which he promised would leave people with food for thought.

"I want people to think and feel at my show. If people come out saying that I am not funny, then that's fine. But if they say 'we truly learnt something or we felt something', then I have done my job. If that's not the case then people must tweet me and ask for their money because I would have failed them," he said.

Siv stepped away from comedy in 2013 to pursue a TV career. He explained that his presenting gigs took over most of his time but noted with pride how much the industry had grown.

Known for his outspoken social media comments, the comedian said he would bring onto the stage the same freedom he displays on Instagram and Twitter. He added that these freedoms he felt, which he called "Siv Ngesi privilege", allowed him to be authentic. 

"I'm always the funny guy and people know that about me.  I can say whatever I want to say most times and get away with it. But that is because I'm just being myself and I'm always truthful. When I am wrong, I admit it," he said.

The comedian said his comedy was inspired by life and said that growing up in a Xhosa family, almost all situations ended up with laughter.

"I grew up in a Xhosa household everything, is funny there. You learn quickly that the only difference between comedy and tragedy or the thing that sets them apart is timing. So I'm working from my experiences from growing up in Gugulethu to my time overseas," he said.

Siv will perform his one-man show at the Baxter Theatre in October.

