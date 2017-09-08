WATCH: Smelly socks & bananas - Lady Zamar nails TshisaLIVE song challenge
08 September 2017 - 08:42
As a singer and songwriter, Lady Zamar has proved herself as one of the most talented musicians in the country, but could she create a song in just five minutes?
TshisaLIVE challenged the Charlotte hitmaker to write and perform a song centering around five silly and random words.
The five words were: bananas, cats, smelly socks, passion and impossible.
What do you think of her performance?
