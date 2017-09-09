Enhle's powerful message to Black Coffee

They've been serving us with all kinds of relationship goals and now a powerful message by Enhle Mbali to her husband, Black Coffee, has given us the feels all over again.

The actress posted a black and white picture of herself with Black Coffee and spoke about how love may be hard, but is worth it in the end.

"You find each other in empty spaces filled with future ,that past pains will never imagine. It's no fairy tail , but neither is it a nightmare," she wrote.

She went on to add that external factors should not influence love.

"Love without expectation,give without expectation live in every moment that love bares as it is a lesson."

Prepare to get chesties and read the full message here: