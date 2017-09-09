TshisaLIVE

Enhle's powerful message to Black Coffee

09 September 2017 - 16:00 By TshisaLIVE
Enhle and Black Coffee are love goals.
Enhle and Black Coffee are love goals.
Image: Via Enhle Instagram

They've been serving us with all kinds of relationship goals and now a powerful message by Enhle Mbali to her husband, Black Coffee, has given us the feels all over again.

The actress posted a black and white picture of herself with Black Coffee and spoke about how love may be hard, but is worth it in the end.

"You find each other in empty spaces filled with future ,that past pains will never imagine. It's no fairy tail , but neither is it a nightmare," she wrote.

She went on to add that external factors should not influence love.

"Love without expectation,give without expectation live in every moment that love bares as it is a lesson."

Prepare to get chesties and read the full message here:

Young DJ to share the stage with Black Coffee in Ibiza

Three months after starting a residency at one of the biggest clubs on the party island of Ibiza, Spain, DJ Black Coffee is set to take a local DJ ...
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Buhle Mkhize takes action after imposter headache

Fashionista and international socialite Buhle Mkhize is a woman on a mission, a mission to bring an imposter to justice and have the scammer's page ...
TshisaLIVE
8 days ago

Thandiswa Mazwai is on the same level as Beyoncé, says Lebo M

Producer and musician Lebo M has hailed the talent of Thandiswa Mazwai, claiming that the Jikijela hitmaker is as talented at global stars Beyoncé ...
TshisaLIVE
9 days ago

Most read

  1. Cassper's #FillUpFNBStadium ticket prices drives Twitter bonkers! TshisaLIVE
  2. Buhle Mkhize strips down for exotic vaycay TshisaLIVE
  3. Tsonga rapper Sho Madjozi's love for her culture began at home TshisaLIVE
  4. Dumi Masilela’s alleged shooter 'refuses' to be charged TshisaLIVE
  5. Phat Joe details his heartbreak at ex's suicide TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Explainer: Bank of Baroda vs The Gupta’s
Hurricane Irma leaves trail of destruction in the Caribbean
X