WATCH: Ntombee Ngcobo channels her inner Zodwa Wabantu
09 September 2017 - 14:00
Metro FM DJ Ntombee Ngcobo is a lady of many talent, including dance moves that will make you green with envy.
The star channeled her inner Zodwa Wabantu recently and posted a video of herself and a friend dancing at an event to prove it.
The video was like a tutorial on how to break it down like a pro- and we were certainly taking notes.
See you on the dance floor tonight, fam!
