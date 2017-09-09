TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Ntombee Ngcobo channels her inner Zodwa Wabantu

09 September 2017 - 14:00 By TshisaLIVE
Ntombee and her firend gives us lessons on how to dance like Zodwa Wabantu.
Image: Via Ntombee's Instagram

Metro FM DJ Ntombee Ngcobo is a lady of many talent, including dance moves that will make you green with envy.

The star channeled her inner Zodwa Wabantu recently and posted a video of herself and a friend dancing at an event to prove it.

The video was like a tutorial on how to break it down like a pro- and we were certainly taking notes. 

See you on the dance floor tonight, fam!

