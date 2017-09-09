He said on Saturday the campaign was not a “wise” idea‚ nor would it “retain the respect necessary for people to invest in South Africa”.

All it had done‚ added the rapper‚ whose real name is Bobby Thabelo Moahi‚ was prove that blacks “were still a divided front”.

“Zuma isn’t the best president but he is a president non the less (sic) and deserves presidential respect‚ irrespective of his corrupt actions as president for holding the title and position of presidency nobody deserves to be disrespected like the ANC veteran who fought hard along side other current politicians and world leaders to achieve black freedom in South Africa.

For that alone Zuma deserves to be respected never mind his mishaps the reason being is that children are being subliminally taught to disrespect adults through the use of the #ZumamustFall campaign tarnishing his credibility in front of the world which only achieved nothing but a bad credit status on South Africa as a whole (sic)‚” Pope Troy said.