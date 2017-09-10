TshisaLIVE

Siv strips down to his undies at Victoria Falls

10 September 2017 - 12:00 By TshisaLIVE
Siv Ngesi strips down in Zambia.
Siv Ngesi strips down in Zambia.
Image: Siv Ngesi Instagram

Siv Ngesi has become infamous for stripping down during his travels across the world. 

So when he recently visited Victoria Falls in Zambia - it was only a matter of time until we got a picture of him doing his signature pose. 

This time Siv decided to keep things a little PG and shared a snap of him in his underwear. 

He also bungee jumped off the falls in the teeny-tiny piece of clothing. 

When @robbycollins_ dares you to Bunjee Jump in your favorite outfit! Too easy! 😂😂😂

A post shared by Siv N (@iamsivn) on

Most read

  1. Dumi Masilela’s alleged shooter 'refuses' to be charged TshisaLIVE
  2. Phat Joe details his heartbreak at ex's suicide TshisaLIVE
  3. AKA on defending Bonang from hate: I say what comes out my mouth TshisaLIVE
  4. Buhle Mkhize strips down for exotic vaycay TshisaLIVE
  5. Enhle's powerful message to Black Coffee TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

VAYA Trailer | Festival 2016
Explainer: Bank of Baroda vs The Gupta’s
X