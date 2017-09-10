Siv strips down to his undies at Victoria Falls
10 September 2017 - 12:00
Siv Ngesi has become infamous for stripping down during his travels across the world.
So when he recently visited Victoria Falls in Zambia - it was only a matter of time until we got a picture of him doing his signature pose.
This time Siv decided to keep things a little PG and shared a snap of him in his underwear.
He also bungee jumped off the falls in the teeny-tiny piece of clothing.
