TshisaLIVE

SNAPS: Denise Zimba serves major heat

10 September 2017 - 14:00 By TshisaLIVE
Denise Zimba slays in a bikini.
Denise Zimba slays in a bikini.
Image: Via Twitter

Denise Zimba has just caused a major heatwave on social media with a string of bikini snaps. 

The TV personality is enjoying some downtime in island paradise, and of course made time to show off her stunning bikini figure. 

While the rest of us are hitting the gym twice as hard now, because of all those winter treats, Denise is summer ready. 

Yaaasss guurl! 

Trevor Gumbi on split: 'We felt it was time to let everyone know'

Following a brief announcement on Wednesday, comedian Trevor Gumbi and his estranged wife, Lucille have released a joint statement detailing the ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Relax fam! Gigi Lamayne isn't leaving Mabala Noise

Rapper Gigi Lamayne's recent announcement about opening her own agency has left her fans wondering if she has left Mabala Noise, however she has ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Former Idols SA winner Musa Sukwene talks love and new music

Musician Musa Sukwene is undoubtedly one of the biggest names to come out of singing competition Idols SA and despite singing about love the singer ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Criselda Dudumashe pulled off Metro FM 'until further notice'

The SABC has confirmed that Metro FM DJ Criselda Dudumashe has been "unscheduled until further notice," over comments she made about former Deputy ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Dumi Masilela’s alleged shooter 'refuses' to be charged TshisaLIVE
  2. Phat Joe details his heartbreak at ex's suicide TshisaLIVE
  3. AKA on defending Bonang from hate: I say what comes out my mouth TshisaLIVE
  4. Buhle Mkhize strips down for exotic vaycay TshisaLIVE
  5. Enhle's powerful message to Black Coffee TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

VAYA Trailer | Festival 2016
Explainer: Bank of Baroda vs The Gupta’s
X