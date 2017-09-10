SNAPS: Denise Zimba serves major heat
10 September 2017 - 14:00
Denise Zimba has just caused a major heatwave on social media with a string of bikini snaps.
The TV personality is enjoying some downtime in island paradise, and of course made time to show off her stunning bikini figure.
While the rest of us are hitting the gym twice as hard now, because of all those winter treats, Denise is summer ready.
Yaaasss guurl!
Traveling really sets my mind&soul right #Italy #EuropeIsMyFav 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/c455B8UDR7— Denise Zimba (@MissDeniseZimba) September 4, 2017
