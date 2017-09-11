IN MEMES: Twitter shook by what it took for OPW groom to stop cheating

TshisaLIVE

Mandisa approached OPW so that Skhumbuzo would not go back to his cheating ways.
Twitter users are at their wits' end over brides who "marry" to solve issues in their relationships and last night's episode of Our Perfect Wedding  seemed to be the cherry on the top.

Last night's episode of the reality show left users perplexed after the bride revealed she called the show so it would "make it harder" for her husband to cheat.

As Mandisa and Skhumbuzo shared their love story, it emerged that the husband to be had a colourful past of cheating. The bride said her husband only came to his senses after he was retrenched. 

Mandisa also told the Mzansi Magic show viewers that part of the reason she called the show to broadcast her wedding was because she hoped over a million witnesses (in the form of viewers) would make it harder for Skhumbuzo to revert to his old cheating ways.

And Twitter was not impressed:

