IN MEMES: Twitter shook by what it took for OPW groom to stop cheating
Twitter users are at their wits' end over brides who "marry" to solve issues in their relationships and last night's episode of Our Perfect Wedding seemed to be the cherry on the top.
Last night's episode of the reality show left users perplexed after the bride revealed she called the show so it would "make it harder" for her husband to cheat.
As Mandisa and Skhumbuzo shared their love story, it emerged that the husband to be had a colourful past of cheating. The bride said her husband only came to his senses after he was retrenched.
Mandisa also told the Mzansi Magic show viewers that part of the reason she called the show to broadcast her wedding was because she hoped over a million witnesses (in the form of viewers) would make it harder for Skhumbuzo to revert to his old cheating ways.
And Twitter was not impressed:
I'm still not over her saying she called OPW just so it would be hard for her husband to cheat. A disaster #OPW pic.twitter.com/SLoZC9VLCi— Asahd's nanny (@Mika_Ngobeni) September 10, 2017
WHY IS THIS WOMAN MARRYING A MAN SHE DOESN'T TRUST SO MUCH? #opw pic.twitter.com/bXmaP1tnK9— MantsoePout-Nomzamo (@MantsoePout) September 10, 2017
Why are these people getting married?!? #OPW pic.twitter.com/C04nxHMrwm— marang setshwaelo (@marangdream) September 10, 2017
"Unamanga too much, kungekho nesdingo" Then pray tell dear sister...why are you marrying a pathological liar?#OPW pic.twitter.com/PlboMYqBxM— Luli'smom (@siyandam) September 10, 2017
Once upon a time women could get a lift from a stranger, sleep their way through the way and live to tell, nowadays...😩#OPW #opwmzansi pic.twitter.com/orI4cvDUOj— ♡Tlhogi.com™♥ (@tlhogi_143) September 10, 2017
This #OPW intro already got me like... pic.twitter.com/8dI9FMlFSg— Tiyani wa ka Mabasa (@TTM16) September 10, 2017
#OurPerfectWedding There is something very fishy about this Makoti...I can't seem to get my hands on it... pic.twitter.com/vodGfBAnmP— LaLaLaCAKE (@LaLaLaCAKE) September 11, 2017
