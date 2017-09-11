'There's no mention of Euphonik's name in the book' - Bonang's camp

Despite recent reports which claimed Euphonik was successful in his fight to "keep his name out" of Bonang Matheba's book, both Jacana Media and Bonang's camp have maintained that there was no mention of his name in the book.

Bonang's brand manager Sylvester Chauke told TshisaLIVE that he would not comment on Euphonik's name being removed from the book because it was never mentioned in the original book.

"If you've read the book, you will agree that the name Euphonik is not mentioned anywhere in Bonang's book. So we can't comment on his name being removed because it was never there. Anything else is alleged and I can't comment on alleged things," he said.

This comes after Sunday Sun reported that Euphonik successfully "saved his brand from being dragged in the mud" by Bonang's book, Bonang: From A to B.

The report claimed that Euphonik apparently succeeded in removing a chapter, which alludes to him being "abusive" to Bonang from the new version of her book.

However, a Jacana Media representative told TshisaLIVE the publisher could only confirm that factual and grammatical changes were made to the book.

It has also been revealed that a reprinted version of Bonang: From A to B would be available next week.

"As far as I know there's no mention of Euphonik's name. Changes have been made to Bonang's book as as planned. We can't go into much detail but can reveal that the book will be out next week, only then can comparisons be made to the initial book," Jacana Media said.

Bonang's book was recalled from book stores last month after it got major public backlash for grammatical and factual errors. It also emerged that Euphonik and her former bestie, Somizi Mhlongo turned to their lawyers to have their names removed from the book.