Tjovitjo holds off iNumber Number to rule the TV drama roost

11 September 2017 - 13:11 By Kyle Zeeman
Tjovitjo is evidently a hit with fans.
Image: Supplied

SABC 1's Tjovitjo continued its dominance as the most-watched drama series in the country, beating out Mzansi Magic's hit show Is'thunzi and iNumber Number to the crown.

According to the Broadcast Research Council's latest Television Audience Measurement Survey (TAMS) figures, Tjovitjo raked in over 5.7-million viewers for its most popular episode in August.

Not only was this figure apparently a record for a limited-run drama series in South Africa but it was also 4.8-million more than Mzansi Magic's popular drama iNumber Number.

Tjovitjo and iNumber Number were pitted against each other in the Sunday evening slot, both shows trending on social media each week because of their popularity.

iNumber Number was the third most popular show on Mzansi Magic, behind Our Perfect Wedding and Idols SA with 926,523 viewers tuning in for its episode on August 6.  The show premiered on July 9 with 1,141,604 viewers tuning in.

Tjovitjo, which premiered in August, was the fourth most watched show in the country, beating out SABC 2'S popular soapie Muvhango but behind Uzalo, Generations: The Legacy and Skeem Saam.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE about the success of Tjovitjo, the series' lead actor Warren Masemola said the show was a hit with fans because of its "realness".

"It is the state of the nation at the moment. So much of it is heartbreaking or hard to watch because it is so real. It is the places and the people that the country doesn't normally see and it's great to put a spotlight on that," Warren said.

