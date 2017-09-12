6 pictures of our new delicious boxing champ Kevin Lerena

Kevin Lerena was crowned the new IBO cruiserweight champion of the world over the weekend. And boy is he delicious.

You might remember him from dating Jenna Dover way back when and his name popped up in the Oscar Pistorius trial. (Kevin was with Oscar on the day a gun was accidentally fired at a restaurant and during the trial Kevin claimed Oscar asked a friend to take the blame)

Now Kevin has become a boxing champ and even has a world title to his name.

Obvs being a boxer he has rock hard abs...