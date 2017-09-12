TshisaLIVE

I was on my way to the awards when my dress snapped, says Enhle Mbali

12 September 2017
Actress Enhle Mbali won't allow herself to be boxed.
Actress Enhle Mbali is passionate about not playing into industry stereotypes, and proved that when she stepped onto the Mzansi Magic Viewers' Choice red carpet wearing her wedding dress from earlier this year. 

Enhle who attended the ceremony to accept an award on her husband, DJ Black Coffee's behalf rocked the carpet effortlessly and completely dismissed the commentary surrounding her wearing the same dress in a space of months. 

The actress told TshisaLIVE that there was a story behind the decision, which she has no regrets over. 

"There's a story behind that. I was on my way to the awards when my dress snapped. So I turned back and changed into my beautiful [wedding] dress. It's a gorgeous gown and I felt amazing in it, so I decided 'why not?'," she said.

Enhle said she was being true to herself and didn't anticipate the storm "repeating a dress" would create.  

The actress said she's happy to have "empowered" women and to have broken some unspoken industry myths.

"We tend to box ourselves at times, if I had worried about the [reaction to] repeating a dress, I might have felt under pressure and ended up not going. We often box ourselves or allow people to box us. There's so much pressure and sometimes we worry too much about things that shouldn't even worry us. I wasn't hurting or disrespecting anybody by wearing that gown and it's a gorgeous dress," she said.

Enhle said she took pride in her work  but when she is not working she strives to "simply" be herself.

The actress has been hard at work bringing the character Aza to life on e.tv's Broken Vows and has also impressed fashion gurus with her clothing line, SE Preggoz.

Enhle went on to detail the work that goes into ensuring she gives the best performance whenever she steps into character.

"I try to make my character's as relatable as they can be. For example, Aza lost a child in the story and for me truly understand I had to research. I got a chance to sit down with two moms who had lost their babies exactly the way Aza did. I got a chance to learn from the [personal] experiences," she said.

