IN MEMES: Twitter loves The Queen's Patronella
When Patronella, played by Thembsie Matu, abruptly showed up and surprised her husband on The Queen, viewers were not sure how they felt about her, but after last night's episode there's no doubt that she has won over Twitter.
Patronella, who plays Mjekejeke's wife (an employe of the Khoza family in the story) moved into her husband's home from their rural village.
Last night viewers were in stitches after Patronella used cocaine in a cake mixture instead of icing sugar.
Twitter users filled the social media platform with hilarious memes and jokes at Patronella's expense:
In case you missed it 😂😂😂🍰 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/FzdbTuaME0— Mabatho Mabz (@mabz_mabatho) September 11, 2017
More than the confidence she oozes, Twitter took notes on how to be assertive and to have a go-getter attitude.
Twitter also hailed Thembsie being added to the star-studded cast:
#thequeenmzansi The love I have for Patty! pic.twitter.com/EY7CFcp2N9— #BrokenVows (@ErickThemba) September 11, 2017
#TheQueenMzansi Guys im Screaming 😂😂😂😂 Patty showed us how to rock an interview...The Mabuza house is gonna be lit this week. pic.twitter.com/0uCIe8Laqt— Ndumo_Da_Pilot✈ (@Ndumo_RSA) September 11, 2017
Petronella - I LOVE HER!!! #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/tbJ9CRViOq— Lasizwe Dambuza (@lasizwe) September 11, 2017
#TheQueenMzansi Petronella's confusion though pic.twitter.com/wveLMDCDf2— Mrs X (@ThabsieM) September 11, 2017
#TheQueenMzansi Little do they know the icing on the cake is cocaine.. they are high AF!!😭😭😂😂 I'm in tears too!! pic.twitter.com/iixpMJDTpB— BangBang💥 (@TBone7559) September 11, 2017
I need Patty's confidence when going into any interview!!! Ask them "for what?! For who?!" #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/M75AaNqa9x— Vukile (@Vuksido) September 11, 2017
#TheQueenMzansi after they ate the cake, petronella was soo confused😕😂😂 pic.twitter.com/FhUYEfEntI— el Nigro (@MMhlambiso) September 11, 2017
The way that chocolate cake is delicious, makes Kagiso want to run 🤣🤣🤣 baze baHigh #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/XiEnDg4yWd— Snapchat :KooLarNey (@KooLarNey) September 11, 2017
The way I just laughed..Dankie Patronella #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/SikDf3CDje— Tshepii♥ (@Tshepii_xx) September 11, 2017
I love Patronella #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/BHrhqpZbfR— Galeboe (@GeeMolema) September 11, 2017
