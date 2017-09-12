TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES: Twitter loves The Queen's Patronella

12 September 2017 - 10:44 By TshisaLIVE
Actress Thembsie Matu has already won the hearts of Mzansi viewers.
Image: Via Twitter

When Patronella, played by Thembsie Matu, abruptly showed up and surprised her husband on The Queen, viewers were not sure how they felt about her, but after last night's episode there's no doubt that she has won over Twitter. 

Patronella, who plays Mjekejeke's wife (an employe of the Khoza family in the story) moved into her husband's home from their rural village.  

Last night viewers were in stitches after Patronella used cocaine in a cake mixture instead of icing sugar. 

Twitter users filled the social media platform with hilarious memes and jokes at Patronella's expense: 

More than the confidence she oozes, Twitter took notes on how to be assertive and to have a go-getter attitude. 

Twitter also hailed Thembsie being added to the star-studded cast: 

