Robbie Malinga slams rumours about his health

12 September 2017 - 12:12 By Karishma Thakurdin and Nonhlanhla Msibi
A picture of Robbie Malinga is being circulated on social media.
Image: Tshilamulela Thabelo Iven on Facebook

Robbie Malinga has come out to set the record straight on swirling speculation surrounding his health, after a frail-looking picture of him started doing the rounds on social media. 

The picture, which was apparently taken at a Metro FM listening session two weeks ago, has been circulated on Facebook with rumours that Robbie's health may have taken a turn for the worse. 

The picture shows the dramatic weight-loss Robbie has suffered over the past few months. 

The Mthande hitmaker told TshisaLIVE that he was not bothered by the commentary surrounding his health and said that he was doing just fine.

"I'm not sick. Let people talk, but I know that I'm fine," he said. 

Robbie said that those close to him know that he is on the mend after suffering a health scare in June. 

Sources close to Robbie echoed his sentiments and told TshisaLIVE that he was in good health and that he lost weight after being diagnosed with iron deficiency.

"I got sick then because I was tired," Robbie added. 

Robbie was admitted to hospital in June where he was diagnosed with anemia. 

"He has been travelling across the country for months without rest. He needs to take a break and look after himself. He is under strain but still works day in and day out," said Universal Music spokesperson Dharam Sewraj. 

