WATCH: From the moment I met you I knew I loved you, says Minnie's bae

Minnie Dlamini's husband Quinton Jones has, for the first time, given fans a glimpse into his heart.

In a teaser shared ahead of their reality show, Becoming Mrs Jones, Quinton spoke of how much Minnie means to him.

"In you I've found the man I've always wanted to be. Everything about you makes me want to be a better person," he said.

Quinto said from the moment he met Minnie he knew she was the one.

"The moment I met you so many years ago, I knew I loved you and wanted to be with you forever," he added.