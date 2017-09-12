WATCH: From the moment I met you I knew I loved you, says Minnie's bae
Minnie Dlamini's husband Quinton Jones has, for the first time, given fans a glimpse into his heart.
In a teaser shared ahead of their reality show, Becoming Mrs Jones, Quinton spoke of how much Minnie means to him.
"In you I've found the man I've always wanted to be. Everything about you makes me want to be a better person," he said.
Quinto said from the moment he met Minnie he knew she was the one.
"The moment I met you so many years ago, I knew I loved you and wanted to be with you forever," he added.
As earlier reported by TshisaLIVE, Minnie is getting married on September 16.
Sources close to the TV personality have revealed that she's excited ahead of her big day and is completely besotted.
"This might be the second time around but she is so excited and she's so in love. Marriage has been good to her. She's always happy and smiling and is really just on cloud nine," revealed a source.
Becoming Mrs Jones will air on Vuzu Amp on October 13.
