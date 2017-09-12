WATCH: Thishiwe & Mandisa's steamy kiss gives haters the middle finger

Celebrity couple Thishiwe Ziqubu and Mandisa Nduna have again flaunted their love to prove that homophobic comments have no place in their lives.

Thishiwe and Mandisa have often tackled negative comments surrounding their romance head-on and have been adamant to take a stand against homophobia.

In their latest attempt the couple shared a steamy video of them sharing a passionate kiss.

Within hours after the video was shared it received over 14,000 views and was hailed by fans for being proud of who they are.