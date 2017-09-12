TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Thishiwe & Mandisa's steamy kiss gives haters the middle finger

12 September 2017 - 11:45 By TshisaLIVE
Thishiwe Ziqubu and Mandisa Nduna continue to openly express their love.
Celebrity couple Thishiwe Ziqubu and Mandisa Nduna have again flaunted their love to prove that homophobic comments have no place in their lives. 

Thishiwe and Mandisa have often tackled negative comments surrounding their romance head-on and have been adamant to take a stand against homophobia. 

In their latest attempt the couple shared a steamy video of them sharing a passionate kiss. 

Within hours after the video was shared it received over 14,000 views and was hailed by fans for being proud of who they are. 

Thishiwe and Madisa became the talk of the town after they shared a string of semi-nude pictures of themselves, which rubbed some people up the wrong way. 

Thishiwe told TshisaLIVE that they were not bothered by peoples' comments and would continue to express their love for each other. 

"More than the fact that we love each other, people look at us with raised eyebrows because we are not ashamed to express it. People are fine if we are together but on the down low," she said.

