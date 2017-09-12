TshisaLIVE

Yvonne Chaka Chaka jets off to join Peabo Bryson on stage in the US

12 September 2017
Legendary musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka is headed to Atlanta to perform with Peabo Bryson.
Image: Via Instagram

Legendary musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka has explained how her long career has made her an "in demand" artist, who after 32 years in the industry, still gets impromptu contracts to perform in places like Atlanta to share the stage with US icon Peabo Bryson.

Yvonne shared her 32 year journey in music on Trending SA and explained that she's accumulated both respect and criticism, but still has requests from all over the world to perform with prominent artists.

"Last month the NBA guys came by and they asked me to sing one of two songs. I went there and it was me, Oliver and Tresor. We sang about three songs and after that performance they asked me to sign a contract to come to Atlanta," she said.

The musician said she initially thought they were joking but they brought the contract and she signed.

She added that she was impressed that the performance would also be part of fund raising for the communities affected by natural disasters.

Yvonne also shared that she was offered the opportunity to perform with Peabo's band. 

"God has been very good to me, I must say. Even though I was called an overnight success and other people said I couldn't sing. But it's been 32 years and I'm still here and you know what? I'm not going anywhere," she said.

Watch the rest of the interview here:

X