IN MEMES: Twitter can't believe the family in Please Step In fought over food

13 September 2017 - 09:17 By TshisaLIVE
Please Step In host, Angie Diale was shocked as she was told about the family's horror experiences.
Image: Via Mzansi Magic Twitter

Twitter was left dumbfounded and agreed that the family, who appeared on last night's episode of Please Step In needed intervention, after it emerged that their fights revolved around food. 

The family shared their problems on Mzansi Magic's relationship-themed reality show which as viewers saw seemed to be deeply rooted in past "unaddressed" family feuds.

Sibongile, who wrote to the show for intervention, didn't get along with her brother (who apparently stabbed her as they fought for food) and her mother (who apparently always told her, she would have aborted her if she had a choice).

However, despite the seriousness of their problems, Twitter couldn't help zoom in on the food situation. Many couldn't believe that food could stir such fights while others blamed poverty for pushing the family over the edge.

In true Twitter style, the memes quickly streamed in expressing viewers' reactions:

