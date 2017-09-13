IN MEMES: Twitter can't believe the family in Please Step In fought over food
Twitter was left dumbfounded and agreed that the family, who appeared on last night's episode of Please Step In needed intervention, after it emerged that their fights revolved around food.
The family shared their problems on Mzansi Magic's relationship-themed reality show which as viewers saw seemed to be deeply rooted in past "unaddressed" family feuds.
Sibongile, who wrote to the show for intervention, didn't get along with her brother (who apparently stabbed her as they fought for food) and her mother (who apparently always told her, she would have aborted her if she had a choice).
However, despite the seriousness of their problems, Twitter couldn't help zoom in on the food situation. Many couldn't believe that food could stir such fights while others blamed poverty for pushing the family over the edge.
In true Twitter style, the memes quickly streamed in expressing viewers' reactions:
Food is the main issue in this family #PleaseStepIn pic.twitter.com/hWLpWqC1dz— Anthony (@TonyHlongwane) September 12, 2017
#PleaseStepIn he stabbed his sister because of food? pic.twitter.com/gcTgxfxA1X— ELTON SHONHIWA (@Elton_Shonhiwa) September 12, 2017
Omw Sbongile is proud of herself for hoarding food #PleaseStepIn pic.twitter.com/vShT2QWUss— Miss Supermodel 🌸 (@NMalungu) September 12, 2017
So this guy is going to pretend that stabbing her sister for food was just nothing!...bhuti ukunya cela kugcine etoilet.— Musawenkosi Mdolomba (@AriesStar98) September 12, 2017
😑😯😒😓🙅#PleaseStepIn pic.twitter.com/uN2K9vX6FD
She hides food? TF!! #PleaseStepIn pic.twitter.com/ac0nO4qIg6— Lebo... (@Lebo_070) September 12, 2017
#PleaseStepIn Food is such an issue in this family guys😔 pic.twitter.com/zIHBMCUtpR— Bonakele🌷 (@__sharon20) September 12, 2017
#pleasestepin is deep I can't dzeal... DavidVSsbongile frm food poison, stabbing hiding food it will never be end! pic.twitter.com/wRqrTAHTku— Ms SIMPHiWE (@cmpcBee) September 12, 2017
#PleaseStepIn mam Angie forgot to help them through their food problem. pic.twitter.com/dD0QV4Y7Sr— MrWayne_ (@koketso_wayne) September 12, 2017
#PleaseStepIn As long as there's still food in this world this siblings fued will never End. pic.twitter.com/87aIH9RMem— Kagiso (@Kagiso0_0) September 12, 2017
If she biys nice food she eats in her room and there is NOTHING wrong with that 😂😂🙈🙈🙈 #PleaseStepIn pic.twitter.com/t0yJfgyi5J— Black & Blessed! ❤❤☝ (@Mama_Bridgie) September 12, 2017
Yho hay this is deep.. they even poisining food??#PleaseStepIn pic.twitter.com/fYhyWmA5CK— Chwayita Ntoni (@BeautyWatWat) September 12, 2017
On tonight's episode of #PleaseStepIn— Tee-kay (@Tumikay_) September 12, 2017
Whose Food Is It Anyway??? pic.twitter.com/OM2uQ8GLkw
