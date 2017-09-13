Okay then...Paris Hilton called Buhle Mkhize 'South Africa'
13 September 2017 - 07:50
It's New York Fashion Week which means that everybody who is anybody is making an appearance at the shows.
On Tuesday night Buhle Mkhize posted a video onto her Insta stories (which sadly get deleted after 24 hours) where Paris Hilton turned to her and said "hi South Africa."
Buhle also seemed to have an "eye-roll moment" at the comment and was almost as confused as we were.
Maybe they're pals and hang out and that's just a nickname good ol' Paris has for Buhle.
It's no secret that Paris is a fan of South Africa and when she was here during the 2010 World Cup she flew one of her fans to meet with her and spend time with her.
