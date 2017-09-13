People think I'm dumb because I'm a soccer player's wife, says Diski Diva Sibongile Masuku

Diski Diva Sibongile Masuku told TshisaLIVE that many people assume she is dumb because of her "bad English" when she is in fact a qualified paramedic who resigned from her job to focus on her family.

"I was a paramedic by profession. A practising paramedic, but most people don't know that. Instead they assume that I am dumb because I am a Diski Diva. That's not the case, I just happen to be a wife of a soccer player but that's not all that I am," she said.

Sibongile explained that she practised as a full time paramedic until earlier this year when she resigned to be a 'stay at home' mother. She's a mother of two: A 7-year-old boy and 3-year-old daughter.

The reality TV star added that with her husband often being away from home because of soccer matches, her children needed stability and being a paramedic made it hard for her to be present in their lives.

"I loved that job, but it was so hectic to be honest. When faced with the choice, I chose my kids. I resigned in February this year so I could be there for them when they need me - to go to my son's soccer matches and to see my daughter's milestones. I need to be their mother," she explained.

Sibongile explained that when she is not participating in activities for Diski Divas, she is looking after her kids.