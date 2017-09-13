Refilwe Modiselle wants to be treated as more than 'someone with albinism'

Refilwe Modiselle has lambasted the industry for always hiring her to form part of "albinism dynamics" and disregarding her hard work. She appealed to people to look beyond skin colour or conditions and give credit where it's due.

The successful model took to her social media to write a lengthy post about her feelings on the matter.

She made it clear that she is proud to be who she is but shared her frustration.

"I think what many don't grasp is the irritation of being asked to participate in albinism dynamics where we are grouped. I get that I've become a great example to those that find inspiration & I'm proud of being that icon ..... but I'm very tired of being requested for work engagements because there's an interview or show where someone successful with albinism is required for content to sell," she said.

The television host question normal integration in the industry and said she wished that people would understand that she is more than her skin.

"What happened to normal integration, in showing that success? I wish people, broadcasters, producers etc would understand that you are beyond your skin. There's more required to build your success as a person," she said.

Refilwe made sure to explain that her success had more to do with her capabilities and hard work than her albinism.

"If my success was attributed to my albinism then every other person would make it, don't you think? And that's not the case. You are still you, beyond what your looks are. Something more has to account for what you offer & I've worked damn hard in my life to get to where I am & still maintain that ethos," she vented, before giving the industry a challenge.

"Can more respect be given for talents possessed as individuals before making an assumption that success comes with the colour of your skin. Can one be engaged because of the quality of what one is able to bring to the table. You are responsible for your life and God [is] the master of your plan. There are far more greater things that make a person than a condition. This applies across the board," she said.