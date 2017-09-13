WATCH: This Trevor Noah and Idris Elba sketch is the funniest thing you'll see today!

More than the beautiful sight that is comedian Trevor Noah and actor Idris Elba in the same shot, the pair have proved just how much fun they have together.

Idris was a guest on The Daily Show when Trevor challenged the actor to participate in an activity that ended up in a hilarious attempt for a screenplay.

Trevor, with a script in hand, attempted to imitate Idris' voice while the actor tried to give the audience the matching facial expressions and body gestures.

They acted out a funny sketch that is sure to leave you rolling on the floor.

Check it out: