Baby number two for Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine

Namibian beauty Behati Prinsloo and her musician husband Adam Levine are expecting their second child together.

Behati posted a picture of her growing belly on Instagram with the caption: "Round 2."

The model and Maroon 5 frontman are parents to Daisy, who is turning one later this month.

"They are excited to be adding another baby to their family," a source told US People.

Congrats.