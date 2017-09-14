Baby number two for Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine
14 September 2017 - 07:38
Namibian beauty Behati Prinsloo and her musician husband Adam Levine are expecting their second child together.
Behati posted a picture of her growing belly on Instagram with the caption: "Round 2."
The model and Maroon 5 frontman are parents to Daisy, who is turning one later this month.
"They are excited to be adding another baby to their family," a source told US People.
Congrats.
