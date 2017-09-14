TshisaLIVE

Bassie to Noeleen: 50 has never looked this good

14 September 2017 - 13:00 By TshisaLIVE
Noeleen Maholwana-Sangqu celebrates her 50th birthday today.
Media mogul Basetsana Kumalo has nothing but praise for her bestie, Noeleen Maholwana-Sangqu, who she has known for 25 years. 

In celebration of Noeleen's 50th birthday, Bassie gushed over her BFF.

"She turns 50 today and what joy it is to have known you for 25 of those years. Mhlobam' may today mark a new chapter of new beginnings and new adventures," she said. 

Bassie thanked Noeleen for being a great friend along the years and complimented how good she makes 50 look. 

"They say 50 is the golden year of true happiness, of contentment and being comfortable with your lot. You my friend exude that every single day. You are consistent and dependable.  Thank you for your sisterhood and friendship through the years. I absolutely love you treasure," she added. 

