TshisaLIVE

'I hate side chicks because they are all disrespectful' - Diski Diva's Sibongile Masuku

14 September 2017 - 08:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Reality star Sibongile Masuku can't stand side chicks and she won't hide it.
Reality star Sibongile Masuku can't stand side chicks and she won't hide it.
Image: Xan Dookey

Bloemfontein Celtic player Khethokwakhe Masuku's wife, Sibongile Masuku has revealed the reasons behind her high intolerance for side chicks, explaining that she found them incredibly disrespectful.  

The Diski Diva's star slams side chicks passionately during every episode of the show and has no plans to stop. 

"Firstly, these people are inconsiderate. I mean we are all women after all. Why are you doing things with a man that is taken and still have the audacity to take your phone and call his wife or take pictures and things like that? I am not saying men are innocent but we as women must always think of each other. So I don't like side chicks, in fact I hate side chicks because they are all disrespectful," she said. 

Sibongile refused to comment on whether her intolerance of side chicks came from a personal experience, however it was one of the reasons she agreed to the reality show. 

She said that she wanted to represent wives who were often too afraid to speak out and give "abused" soccer players' wives a voice. 

Sibongile added that it was about time women stopped hurting each other, and cut the "lame excuses". 

"Another thing that annoys me is they all come forward with the same lame excuses, like ‘I didn’t know he was married’ which are an obvious lies. We live in a world where Google and social media are available with ready information. And, all these side chicks have the same mentality. They are just full of lies," she said.

IN MEMES: Twitter can't believe the family in Please Step In fought over food

Twitter was left dumbfounded and agreed that the family, who appeared on last night's episode of Please Step In needed intervention, after it emerged ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Trevor Gumbi announces split, then confirms divorce comedy tour

Last week Trevor and Lucille Gumbi announced they were splitting after being married for 11 years. Publicity stunt was the first thing that came to ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Okay then...Paris Hilton called Buhle Mkhize 'South Africa'

It's New York Fashion Week which means that everybody who is anybody is making an appearance at the shows. On Tuesday night Buhle Mkhize posted a ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Aw! Zakes and Nandi's little one has grown so much

In November Nandi Madida and Zakes Bantwini's little prince will be a year old. Times really does fly. Shaka, who has his own Instagram page, has ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

People think I'm dumb because I'm a soccer player's wife, says Diski Diva Sibongile Masuku

Diski Diva Sibongile Masuku told TshisaLIVE that many people assume she is dumb because of her "bad English" when she is in fact a qualified ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Mugabe scolds Zodwa Wabantu and her lack of panties TshisaLIVE
  2. Lol! Trevor Noah pokes fun at the EFF's congratulatory message TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES: Twitter shook by what it took for OPW groom to stop cheating TshisaLIVE
  4. Robbie Malinga slams rumours about his health TshisaLIVE
  5. Everything you need to know about Minnie Dlamini's 'white wedding' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

[WARNING: Graphic content] The moment police shot a 14-year-old boy at close ...
Why Joburg woman wrestled robbers for handbag
X