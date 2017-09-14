Riky Rick responds to claims that he 'humiliated' a kid over fake sneakers

The video rubbed some people up the wrong way and they accused Riky of "humiliating" the young guy.

The Boss Zonke hitmaker returned to Twitter to set the record straight.

"Nkosi yam (My lord), the kid sum of u are saying was "humiliated" is saying "thank you" for being saved from 'Falenciagas'. Don't be sensitive bafethu (guys). My older brothers and OGs always used to and still gwaza (stab) us like that. If he was embarrassed would he be posing with the vans I bought him," Riky said.