Sbahle Mpisane will get to 'live' in her bikini on new reality show

14 September 2017 - 07:21 By Chrizelda Kekana
Fitness bunny Sbahle Mpisane is almost ready for the Maldives Island
Image: Instagram

While many of her fellow contestants are hustling to get their bodies island ready for the upcoming Tropika Island of Treasure reality show, Sbahle Mpisane is just waiting to get through her final exams so she can go slay in the Maldives.

Already at an advantage because she's a fitness guru, Sbahle explained to TshisaLIVE that the opportunity to be part of the competition came at the right time for her. 

"I am so excited. It's a great opportunity at a great place and it's [a chance to make] money. So obviously it was a yes. And we are jetting off just as I finish my exams which confirms the great timing," she said.

Sbahle, who is a final year student in a Housing and Town planning qualification, said she was excited to go and enjoy the island sun and wear her bikini.

The fitness bunny said she's happy that she'll show thick African women that it doesn't matter what size they are, all they needed was the confidence to rock that bikini.

She explained that she documented her fitness journey on social media to show people that all it takes is hard work, confidence and a willingness to achieve the body image they want.

"That is why I'm always wearing my bikini on my Instagram. Many times thick women are made to feel like they are not meant to wear bikinis because they suit skinny people. But most African women are thick. I know that I also went through a time where people made me feel like that," she said.

Sbahle said she wanted to encourage African women to embrace their bodies and that even without the gym, she would do many activities like swimming, to ensure that she stays fit.

The show gives celebs a chance to pair up with ordinary people to compete for an impressive cash price. Katlego Maboe was announced as the host of the the SABC 3 show, set to begin in February 2018.

Here are some snaps of our delish gal...

